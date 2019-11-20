Canon : obtains Preliminary Injunction against Office Partner GmbH and its Managing Director

TOKYO, November 21, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Office Partner GmbH as well as against its managing directors. The decision has already been served on the Defendants. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 1 977 289 B1 relating to a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction, which can be appealed, enjoins Office Partner GmbH and its managing directors from offering and distributing certain laser toner cartridges, e.g. via www.amazon.de. The infringing embodiment includes a developing unit moveable relative to the drum unit when receiving force via a force receiving device. The cartridges at issue can replace the OEM cartridge models HP CC530A, HP CC531A, HP CC532A, HP CC533A, HP CE410X, HP CE411A, HP CE412A and HP CE413A which are compatible with HP laser beam printers. Furthermore, as the preliminary injunction contains a claim for sequestration, the infringing cartridges must be handed over to a bailiff until the matter is finally solved.