CANON INC.

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : obtains preliminary injunction against Venue Design & Consulting SRL-D and its managing director

0
10/08/2019 | 09:56pm EDT

TOKYO, October 9, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that the District Court Düsseldorf granted a preliminary injunction against Venue Design & Consulting SRL-D, trading under 'Ecoink,' as well as against its managing director. The preliminary injunction is based on the infringement of the German portion of Canon's European patent EP 2 087 407 relating to a drum unit and a process cartridge. The preliminary injunction enjoins Venue Design & Consulting SRL-D from offering and distributing laser toner cartridges comprising a drum unit with a certain coupling member via, for example, www.amazon.de. The infringing cartridges can replace the OEM cartridge models 'HP CF280A,' 'HP CE505A' and 'HP CE255X,' which are compatible with HP laser beam printers.

Defendants have the option to file an objection against the preliminary injunction. However, as service on Defendants was effected, Canon can enforce this decision.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:55:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 691 B
EBIT 2019 205 B
Net income 2019 151 B
Finance 2019 224 B
Yield 2019 5,61%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 3 032 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 084,07  JPY
Last Close Price 2 850,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.-1.72%28 098
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.84%17 499
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.25.71%4 606
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-4.31%4 593
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-23.66%3 417
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.90%905
