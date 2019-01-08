Log in
Canon : places top five in U.S. patent rankings for 33 years running and first among Japanese companie …

01/08/2019

TOKYO, January 8, 2019-Canon Inc. ranked third for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2018, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 33 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. What's more, Canon once again ranked first among Japanese companies.

Canon actively promotes the globalization of its business and places great value on obtaining patents overseas, carefully adhering to a patent-filing strategy that pursues patents in essential countries and regions while taking into consideration the business strategies and technology and product trends unique to each location. Among these, the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

Canon U.S. patent rankings 2005-2018

Year Overall
ranking 		Ranking among
Japanese companies 		No. of patents
2018 3rd 1st 3,056
2017 3rd 1st 3,285
2016 3rd 1st 3,665
2015 3rd 1st 4,127
2014 3rd 1st 4,048
2013 3rd 1st 3,820
2012 3rd 1st 3,173
2011 3rd 1st 2,818
2010 4th 1st 2,551
2009 4th 1st 2,200
2008 3rd 1st 2,107
2007 3rd 1st 1,983
2006 3rd 1st 2,366
2005 2nd 1st 1,829
  • Note:Number of patents for 2016 to 2018 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2015 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon promotes the acquisition and application of intellectual property rights, not only for fundamental technologies required for next-generation products, but also such technologies as the wireless communication and image compression technologies shared by next-generation social infrastructure. Canon contributes to the realization of technology that serves society by continuing to provide even better products, greater convenience and by contributing to the development of manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:48:01 UTC
