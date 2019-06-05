Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : releases nail sticker designs for all 20 teams competing in Rugby World Cup 2019™!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Canon has released nail sticker designs for all twenty teams competing in Rugby World Cup 2019 through its free Nail Sticker Creator for Canon application. Canon designers have created these designs by drawing inspiration from the color schemes of each national team's kit with plans to release additional designs based on different concepts in July and August for a total sixty designs. Users can choose from any of the 20 team designs to wear while watching the match on TV, cheering on the players at their home grounds and of course watching the match live at the stadium. Print your favorite nail sticker designs and get fired up for Rugby World Cup 2019.

Nail sticker designs for all 20 teams

As an official sponsor, Canon will continue to drum up excitement for Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan!

Get excited for Rugby World Cup 2019 with your friends!

Fans can coordinate their nails with friends to show their support together at Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan. What's more, users can also choose nail stickers from the various team designs to coordinate with their outfit. Users can add a splash of color to photos with friends to turn once-in-a-lifetime moments into lasting memories that are also great for social media.

Canon has prepared designs for all 20 participating teams!

Canon has created designs for each of the 20 competing teams, so every fan can show their support.
This first round of designs combines each team's shield with a simple graphic that captures rugby's fast pace.
Featuring simple designs, these nail stickers are suitable for both men and women and can be easily matched with all kinds of outfits.

Nail Sticker Creator for Canon

Nail Sticker Creator for Canon is a free app that allows users to easily print nail stickers using compatible Canon inkjet printers-including the PIXMA TS9500 series, PIXMA TS8200 series and PIXMA TS700 series-and dedicated Printable Nail Stickers NL-101 paper.
Users can choose their favorite designs from a wealth of over 180 templates* or use the app to add photos of their pet or illustrations and create their own one-of-a-kind designs.

  • *As of June 5, 2019
  • Rugby World Cup 2019 designs available until the end of December 2019.
  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 04:12:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
12:24aCANON : releases nail sticker designs for all 20 teams competing in Rugby World ..
PU
06/04EXCLUSIVE : U.S. SEC probes Siemens, GE, Philips in alleged China medical equipm..
RE
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON V..
PU
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTIN..
PU
06/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di ..
PU
06/03CANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giusep..
PU
05/30CANON : Appeals U.S. International Trade Commission's Determination in Toner Car..
PU
05/30CANON : Selects ANAQUA for Patent Management
AQ
05/29CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Inkfirst from Amazon.ca
PU
05/29CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SIA 'Solution' from Amazo..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 816 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 205 B
Finance 2019 229 B
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 15,71
P/E ratio 2020 14,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 4 064 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 286  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC4.76%37 645
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP21.77%24 550
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.37%5 875
KONICA MINOLTA INC-2.38%4 405
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD18.88%4 394
DATALOGIC SPA-15.69%1 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About