Canon : requests removal of infringing toner cartridge listings from Amazon.com

TOKYO, September 7, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Etechwork for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF280A toner cartridges sold by Etechwork via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,280,278; 8,630,564; 8,682,215; 8,688,008; and 8,676,090. Canon requested that Amazon remove Etechwork's listings for those products, namely, Etechwork's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B06X3YZ141 and B06WRVGXY1.

At the time of this announcement, the Etechwork listings identified above were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.