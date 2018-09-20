Log in
Canon : requests removal of infringing toner cartridge listings from Amazon.com

09/20/2018 | 06:33am CEST

TOKYO, September 20, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by INKMATE for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF280A toner cartridges sold by INKMATE via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,280,278; 8,630,564; 8,682,215; 8,688,008; and 8,676,090. Canon requested that Amazon remove INKMATE's listings for those products, namely, INKMATE's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B06XPWTQZ8, B01EN32KDE, B01EN374YY, B06XPXNCBT, B01EN44LUI, B01EN4AFB2, B01EN1X6H0, B01EN21XHE and B06XPV6B97.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified INKMATE listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 04:32:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 125 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 270 B
Finance 2018 293 B
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,18
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 4 715 B
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 747  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, Vice President & GM-Personnel
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-16.38%41 185
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP8.56%22 695
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-26.87%6 653
KONICA MINOLTA INC6.96%5 030
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-20.35%4 981
DATALOGIC SPA4.32%2 160
