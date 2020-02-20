Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by AB Volts from Amazon.com

TOKYO, February 21, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by AB Volts for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF360A, CF361A, CF362A and CF363A toner cartridges sold by AB Volts via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958. Canon requested that Amazon remove AB Volts' listings for those products, namely, AB Volts' listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B07VHJDWR4 and B07VM4MBW2.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified AB Volts listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.