Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JARBO from Amazon.com

TOKYO, February 28, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by JARBO for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF360X, CF361X, CF362X and CF363X toner cartridges sold by JARBO via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958. Canon requested that Amazon remove JARBO's listings for those products, namely, JARBO's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Number ('ASIN') B07JWJNW8D.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified JARBO listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.