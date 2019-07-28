Log in
CANON INC

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JSL GO from Amazon.com

07/28/2019 | 10:30pm EDT

TOKYO, July 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by JSL GO for use in HP laser beam printers. Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by JSL GO via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove JSL GO listings for those products, namely, JSL GO listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B01L16ANF8, B01L16A7MC, B01L16AR8G, B01L16BJBK, B01L16ACC2, B01L16EG8S, B01L16EN5Y, B01L1699YY, B01L16ATYS, B01L169C82 and B01L16ASLC. At the time of this announcement, the above-identified JSL GO listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:29:02 UTC
