Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JSL GO from Amazon.com

TOKYO, July 29, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by JSL GO for use in HP laser beam printers. Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by JSL GO via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove JSL GO listings for those products, namely, JSL GO listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B01L16ANF8, B01L16A7MC, B01L16AR8G, B01L16BJBK, B01L16ACC2, B01L16EG8S, B01L16EN5Y, B01L1699YY, B01L16ATYS, B01L169C82 and B01L16ASLC. At the time of this announcement, the above-identified JSL GO listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.