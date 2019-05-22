Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Keser, Ibrahim from Amazon.it

TOKYO, May 23, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon.it based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Italian portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge model 'CF210A' offered by Keser, Ibrahim under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B00IAR6TC8. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective product. This product is compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CF210A and provides inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, it comprises an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.