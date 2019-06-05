Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc. from Amazon.com

TOKYO, June 6, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc. for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by Laser Tek Services, Inc. via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove Vision Supplies' listings for those products, namely, Laser Tek Services, Inc.' listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B007W0A8TE, B00O852MHM, B00O852JY8, B00O852BSC, B00O852ENO, B00O852G14, B00O852H36, B00O852CU4 and B00O8528M6.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Laser Tek Services, Inc. listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.