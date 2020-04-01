Log in
CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by NEWYORKTONER from Amazon.com

04/01/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

TOKYO, April 2, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by NEWYORKTONER for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CE410A, CE411A, CE412A and CE413A toner cartridges sold by NEWYORKTONER via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,588,646. Canon requested that Amazon remove NEWYORKTONER's listings for those products, namely, NEWYORKTONER's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B012YVKT26, B012YS1GLM, B012YSA758, B012YXCDPK, B012YS6P2C, B012YSYLBE, B012YTWBBA, B012YUB65G and B012YWJMHS.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified NEWYORKTONER listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 01:10:00 UTC
