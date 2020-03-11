Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by NineLeafToner from Amazon.com

TOKYO, March 12, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by NineLeafToner for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CE410A, CE411A, CE412A and CE413A toner cartridges sold by NineLeafToner via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,588,646. Canon requested that Amazon remove NineLeafToner's listings for those products, namely, NineLeafToner's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B07RQTL424, B07RV3HMD2, B07KC1N1LJ, B07KB2P2DJ, B07K8QVF5Y, B07RV2RN25, B07RSZPPDN, B07RSZL8MF, B07RSY3N3H, B07RSXKVM2, B07RSXCJPT, B07RSX8ZL5, B07RQTN1FJ, B07RQTMLCJ, B07RQTM1TG, B07RQSGBY3, B07RPW2BSK, B07RPW1N32, B07RPVZM6G, B07K7LGG61, B07K6FHQ9X, B07K6DHN2F, B07K6D22GP and B07K6BMN9N.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified NineLeafToner listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.