Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Office Valley from Amazon.com

TOKYO, June 10, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Office Valley for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by Office Valley via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove Office Valley listings for those products, namely, Office Valley listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B00PHL357M, B00PHL32VQ, B00PHL2TAQ, B00AW0FIZU, B00PHL37HU, B00PHL39IM, B00PHL308Q, B00PHL2YCE and B00PHL2VS6.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Office Valley listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.