Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Oyat Ink from Amazon.com

02/20/2020 | 08:02pm EST

TOKYO, February 21, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Oyat Ink for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF360A, CF361A, CF362A and CF363A toner cartridges sold by Oyat Ink via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958. Canon requested that Amazon remove Oyat Ink's listings for those products, namely, Oyat Ink's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Number ('ASIN') B07QG9LLJ2.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Oyat Ink listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:01:04 UTC
