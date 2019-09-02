Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by PANCONTINENT from Amazon.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

TOKYO, September 3, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by PANCONTINENT for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by PANCONTINENT via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove PANCONTINENT's listings for those products, namely, PANCONTINENT listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B077ZLWKWK, and B07NBVR8R6.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:10pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Douglas Inks from Amazon...
PU
09:10pCANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc. ..
PU
09:10pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by PANCONTINENT from Amazon...
PU
09:10pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by QWEN from Amazon.com
PU
08/21CANON : produces 'Stand By You,' an emotional ultra-high-resolution short film s..
PU
08/07CANON : U.S.A. Reinforces Its Commitment with Kofax to Help Customers Manage Doc..
AQ
08/01Sharp posts lower-than-expected profit as trade gloom hits electronics demand
RE
07/28CANON : 122 listings removed from Amazon.com after Canon files infringement repo..
PU
07/28CANON : activities led to the removal of 1,153 listings from Amazon in Germany, ..
PU
07/28CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JSL GO from Amazon.com
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 728 B
EBIT 2019 225 B
Net income 2019 168 B
Finance 2019 266 B
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 937 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 177,40  JPY
Last Close Price 2 760,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-4.79%27 653
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP6.71%17 532
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-6.63%4 617
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD17.20%4 500
KONICA MINOLTA INC-22.83%3 521
SATO HOLDINGS CORP1.40%836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group