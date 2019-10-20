Log in
CANON INC.

CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Qwen from Amazon.com

10/20/2019 | 09:16pm EDT

TOKYO, October 21, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Qwen for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by Qwen via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove Qwen listings for those products, namely, Qwen listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B0722XVF1N, B0794YS54N, B07CWNNXFN, B07CWP3Y9R and B07CWPGQJ5.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Qwen listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:15:07 UTC
