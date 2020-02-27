Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Renewable Toner from Amazon.com

TOKYO, February 28, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Renewable Toner for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF350A, CF351A, CF352A and CF353A toner cartridges sold by Renewable Toner via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove Renewable Toner's listings for those products, namely, Renewable Toner's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B01LZZEH49, B0785QPXVV, B0106ODI7G, B0106OS81W and B0106OLWYM.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Renewable Toner listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.