Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Smart Gadget USA from Amazon.com

TOKYO, February 10, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Smart Gadget USA for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 130A toner cartridges sold by Smart Gadget USA via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove Smart Gadget USA's listings for those products, namely, Smart Gadget USA's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B00NBDOJ1Y, B00NBDONTW, B00NBDOMDY, B00NBDOLGC, B00NBDOK9U and B00NBDOHR0.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified Smart Gadget USA listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.