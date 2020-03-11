Log in
CANON INC.

CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by TG Imaging from Amazon.com

03/11/2020

TOKYO, March 12, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by TG Imaging for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF350A, CF351A, CF352A and CF353A toner cartridges sold by TG Imaging via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove TG Imaging's listings for those products, namely, TG Imaging's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B07ZJV9GKC and B07ZJVP8L6.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified TG Imaging listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 01:33:05 UTC
