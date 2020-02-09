Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by TRIPLE BEST from Amazon.com

Log in
02/09/2020 | 08:03pm EST

TOKYO, February 10, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by TRIPLE BEST for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP CF350A toner cartridges sold by TRIPLE BEST via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove TRIPLE BEST's listings for those products, namely, TRIPLE BEST's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASIN') B07995CDGK and B07YN7P7DM.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified TRIPLE BEST listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 01:02:06 UTC
