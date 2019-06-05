Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by True Color Toner from Amazon.com

TOKYO, June 6, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by True Color Toner for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model HP 126A toner cartridges sold by True Color Toner via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 8,688,008. Canon requested that Amazon remove True Color Toner' listings for those products, namely, True Color Toner' listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B01N9KD575, B01NGYLKNF, B01N6JTWAK, B01N0TLQH7, B01MZ2R2XW, B01MZ2IVGP, B01MY17SYT, B01MT1TE7M, and B01N1V39OO.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified True Color Toner listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.