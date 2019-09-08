Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Tuobo Store from Amazon.ca

Log in
09/08/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

TOKYO, September 9, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.ca seeking removal of Amazon.ca listings for certain toner cartridges sold by Tuobo Store.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CB540A, CB541A, CB542A and CB543A toner cartridges sold by Tuobo store via Amazon.ca infringed Canon's Canadian Patent no. 2,635,791. Canon requested the removal of the corresponding listings for these products, namely, Amazon Standard Identification Number B00JAR2674.

At the time of this announcement, products sold under the above identified listings were no longer available on Amazon.ca. Filing an infringement report with Amazon.ca is a service offered by Amazon and does not constitute an official finding of infringement. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of others and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 02:41:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
