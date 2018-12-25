Log in
News

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by WIN-WIN INTERNATIONAL (H.K) HOLDINGS LIMITED fr …

12/25/2018 | 02:25am CET

TOKYO, December 25, 2018-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claim 1 and 25 of the Spanish portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge model 'CE505A' and 'CF280A' offered by WIN-WIN INTERNATIONAL (H.K) HOLDINGS LIMITED under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B07B65V4TP. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CE505A, CF280A and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 01:24:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 4 012 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 250 B
Finance 2018 253 B
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 13,07
P/E ratio 2019 13,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 4 025 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 526  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC-28.97%36 175
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-9.71%19 651
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-43.11%5 459
KONICA MINOLTA INC-10.75%4 463
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-43.07%3 796
DATALOGIC SPA-34.78%1 335
