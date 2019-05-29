Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by WWW.TONERANDINKS.CO.UK LIMITED from Amazon.co.uk

TOKYO, May 30, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon.co.uk based on the alleged use of claim 1 and 25 of the U.K. portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge model ' CE505A' offered by WWW.TONERANDINKS.CO.UK LIMITED under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B00PS41NAE. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective product. This product is compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CE505A and provides inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown request and the vendor may object to it.