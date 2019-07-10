Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin dian zi you xian gong si from Amazon.de

TOKYO, July 11, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon DE based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 25 of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge models 'CE505A,' 'CF280A,' 'CF280A' and 'CF226A' offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin dian zi you xian gong si under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07HM7FS4G, B07H82YQG6, B07H826T8C and B07HLN7PD7. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models CE505A, CF280A, CF280X and CF226A and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.