CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin dian zi you xian gong si from Amazon.de

07/10/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

TOKYO, July 11, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon DE based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 25 of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge models 'CE505A,' 'CF280A,' 'CF280A' and 'CF226A' offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin dian zi you xian gong si under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07HM7FS4G, B07H82YQG6, B07H826T8C and B07HLN7PD7. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models CE505A, CF280A, CF280X and CF226A and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:32:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 803 B
EBIT 2019 273 B
Net income 2019 201 B
Finance 2019 213 B
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 3 397 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 226  JPY
Last Close Price 3 193  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC10.10%31 254
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP28.44%20 436
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.05%5 566
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD35.18%5 056
KONICA MINOLTA INC11.67%4 935
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)9.93%4 935
