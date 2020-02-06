Canon : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by zhongshancaipin from Amazon.com

TOKYO, February 7, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of an infringement report with Amazon.com seeking removal of Amazon.com listings for certain toner cartridges sold by zhongshancaipin for use in HP laser beam printers.

Canon's infringement report alleged that certain model CF360A, CF361A, CF362A and CF363A toner cartridges sold by zhongshancaipin via Amazon.com infringed Canon's U.S. Patent No. 9,581,958. Canon requested that Amazon remove zhongshancaipin's listings for those products, namely, zhongshancaipin's listings with Amazon Standard Identification Numbers ('ASINs') B07ZY5KKCL, B07ZY5QRB3, B07ZY61SBV, B07ZY5WK6G, B07ZY6CHXK, B07ZY61H38, B07ZY6FP4B, B07ZY5SLH7 and B07ZY66H6N.

At the time of this announcement, the above-identified zhongshancaipin listings were no longer available on Amazon.com.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property of other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property.