Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by AMZIC LTD from Amazon.co.uk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

TOKYO, July 18, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon UK based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the UK portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge models 'CE320A,' 'CE321A,' 'CE322A' and 'CE323A' offered by AMZIC LTD under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B00ATL31UG, B00ATD3JH4, B07KX3GTYY, B07KX24QRV, B07KX1TTMN, B07KX25C63 and B07KX2T8KD. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 01:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:30pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by AMZIC LTD from Amazon.co..
PU
07/16AXIS COMMADR : Sensative Announces Strategic Partnership with Axis Communication..
AQ
07/10CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by SaveOnMany from Amazon.ca
PU
07/10CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Zhong shan shi cai pin di..
PU
07/04CANON : Document Capture Software Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estim..
AQ
07/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by ilcompatibile di massimil..
PU
07/03CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by BELLIVESTORE SAS DI LIN ..
PU
07/03The Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 10...
AQ
07/01Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - 2019 Global Trends, Segments And Company..
AQ
06/27CANON : Regarding the decision to impose a fine by the European Commission
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 803 B
EBIT 2019 273 B
Net income 2019 201 B
Finance 2019 216 B
Yield 2019 5,06%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 3 365 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 240,06  JPY
Last Close Price 3 163,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC9.07%31 604
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP29.27%20 504
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.85%5 647
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD31.83%5 061
KONICA MINOLTA INC12.40%4 961
KONICA MINOLTA INC (ADR)11.66%4 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About