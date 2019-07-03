Log in
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by BELLIVESTORE SAS DI LIN RENDIAN & C from Amazon.it

07/03/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

TOKYO, July 4, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Italy based on the alleged use of claim 1 and 25 of the Italian portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge models 'CE505X' and 'CF280X' offered by BELLIVESTORE SAS DI LIN RENDIAN & C under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B018KIRU2Y, B018KKBLVS and B018KIROCA. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models CE505X and CF280X and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Canon Inc. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 01:17:03 UTC
