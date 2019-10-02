Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Chengdu yuehongshun shangmao youxian gongsi via Amazon

TOKYO, October 3, 2019-Canon today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Germany, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by Chengdu yuehongshun shangmao youxian gongsi under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge model ASIN Germany CC530A

CF383A B015FMWGYU

CF383A B015FMWGYU

CF383A B015FMWGYU B07D6M29K5 B015FMWJME B07HH1KBQK B07P94WBH5 B01I2TC5W6 B07D6KFTXS B07DCNMLX3 B00ZCEQHGK B07D6KCSJ6 B07DCN758X B07D6KV7WM B01ESUB45C B07D6LKN3Z B07D6KZC82 B07FF15ZCK B07D6LWL6N B07FF4R9BT B07D6M1MV9 B07D6L2SSN B07D6L6G3V

CF383A B015FMWGYU

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.