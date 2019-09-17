Log in
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Ciberorg Ltd from Amazon.co.uk

09/17/2019 | 09:27pm EDT

September 18, 2019

Canon Inc.

TOKYO, September 18, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.co.uk based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the UK portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge models 'CC530A', 'CC531A', 'CC532A' and 'CC533A' offered by Ciberorg Ltd under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B005J4ODAU, B005J4OEAY, B005J4OE54 ,B005J4OE18, B005J4ODW8, B005J4ODRS, B005J4ODN2, B005J4ODK0, B005J4ODF0, B005J4OD3C, B005J4OCYW, B005J4OCRE, B005J4OCM4, B005J4OCII, B005J4OCF6, B005J4OC6K, B005J4ODHI, B005J4ODCS, B005J4OD9Q, B005J4OD4G, B005J4OD0K, B005J4OCUQ, B005J4OCQ0, B005J4OCLK, B005J4OC4W, B005J4OBYS, B005J4OBTI, B005J4OBQ6, B005J4OBKW, B005J4OBJ8, B005J4OBFW, B005J4OB4I, B00OA3FU58, B00OA3F8SM, B00OA3FMB0, B00OA3G1EC, B00OA3FYWC, B00OA3FWBK, B00OA3FTHW, B00OA3FPA8, B00OA3FGMK, B00OA3FJVS, B00OA3ETE6, B00OA3EQBW, B00OA3ENEM, B00OA3EKAO, B00OA3EGY4, B00OA3EDN8, B00OA3EA36, B00OA3E6YY, B01BSOUTMU, B01BSOUOLG, B01BSOUSCG, B01BSOUR4K, B01BSOUQ2S, B01BSOUP0Q, B01BSOUNRQ, B01BSOUMK4, B01BSOUJ8O, B01BSOUI12, B01BSOUH04 and B01BSOUFVK. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the aforementioned OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 01:26:07 UTC
