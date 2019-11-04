Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by E-toner from Amazon Australia

TOKYO, November 5, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Australia based on the alleged infringement of claim 160 of Canon's Australian Patent Number AU2014208277 regarding the cartridge models CE505A and CE505X offered by E-toner under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07CKT43Y2 and B07BYB43S5. After receipt of the Report Infringement Form, Amazon took down the respective products. These products provide a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the take down and the vendor may object to it.