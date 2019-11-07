Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Eurotone e.K. via Amazon

TOKYO, November 8, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.it based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Germany, UK and Italian portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by Eurotone e.K. under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge model ASIN Germany CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A

CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A

CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A B07CG54H3P UK CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A

CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A

CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A B07CG54H3P Italy CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A

CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A

CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A B07CG54H3P

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.