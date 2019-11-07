Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Eurotone e.K. via Amazon

TOKYO, November 8, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.it based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Germany, UK and Italian portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by Eurotone e.K. under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).
|
Country
|
Cartridge model
|
ASIN
|
Germany
|
CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A
CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A
CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A
|
B07CG54H3P
|
UK
|
CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A
CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A
CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A
|
B07CG54H3P
|
Italy
|
CC530A CC531A CC532A CC533A
CF410A CF411A CF412A CF413A
CF380A CF381A CF382A CF383A
|
B07CG54H3P
Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.
Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.
Disclaimer
Canon Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 01:24:04 UTC