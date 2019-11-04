Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by ExtraPrint from Amazon Australia

TOKYO, November 5, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Australia based on the alleged infringement of claim 160 of Canon's Australian Patent Number AU2014208277 regarding the cartridge models CF280A and CF280X offered by ExtraPrint under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B078GP76L9 and B078GMNHQ2. After receipt of the Report Infringement Form, Amazon took down the respective products. These products provide a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the take down and the vendor may object to it.