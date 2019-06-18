Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by LPC Società a Responsabilià Limitata Semplificatafrom Amazon.it

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

TOKYO, June 19, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Italy based on the alleged use of claim 1 and 25 of the Italian portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge model 'CE505A', 'CF280A', 'CE505X' and 'CF280X'offered by LPC Società a Responsabilià Limitata Semplificata under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B07FB2CH6N, B00ZAG0QQ2 and B00Z78N1U6. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CE505A, CF280A, CE505X and CF280X and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 01:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
09:24pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by BAILON GONZALEZ JORGE fro..
PU
09:24pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by LPC Società a Responsabi..
PU
06/13CANON : announces conclusion of dispute with Turbon AG, Turbon Europe GmbH and M..
PU
06/12CANON : to operate camera service booths during Rugby World Cup 2019™, sup..
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Office Valley from Amazon..
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by InkClub from Amazon.com
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SuperInkToner from Amazon..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc. ..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by LPC Società a Responsabi..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by True Color Toner from Ama..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 818 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 205 B
Finance 2019 229 B
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 4 144 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 286  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC8.45%37 645
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP27.37%24 550
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION10.21%5 875
KONICA MINOLTA INC5.68%4 405
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD22.04%4 394
DATALOGIC SPA-16.67%1 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About