Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Maria Carmen García Fornet from Amazon.es

10/01/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

TOKYO, October 2, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Spanish portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge models CC530A, CC531A, CC532A and CC533A offered by Maria Carmen García Fornet under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B07SZM3YBK. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:12:02 UTC
