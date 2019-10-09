Log in
CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Quality Cartridge Limited via Amazon

10/09/2019

TOKYO, October 10, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Germany, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by Quality Cartridge Limited under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge model ASIN
Germany CC530A
CC531A
CC532A
CC533A 		B07PZRXJDD
B07P8RMZQT
UK CC530A
CC531A
CC532A
CC533A 		B07PZRXJDD
B07P8RMZQT
Italy CC530A
CC531A
CC532A
CC533A 		B07PZRXJDD
Spain CC530A
CC531A
CC532A
CC533A 		B07PZRXJDD
B07P8RMZQT

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 01:20:03 UTC
