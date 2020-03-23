Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Canon Inc.    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Soldcrazy Germany Distribution GmbH from Amazon.de

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:13pm EDT

TOKYO, March 24, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the German portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge models CE410X, CE411A, CE412A and CE413A offered by Soldcrazy Germany Distribution GmbH under the ASIN (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B07QTK92H5. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with CE410X, CE411A, CE412A and CE413A and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANON INC.
09:13pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Soldcrazy Germany Distri..
PU
09:09pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Pro-autoparts from Amazon..
PU
09:09pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by tonerworld aus from Amaz..
PU
03/13CANON : reveals further EOS R5 details - shutting down speculation that some spe..
AQ
03/13CANON : reveals further EOS R5 details – shutting down speculation that so..
AQ
03/13CORRECTIONS TO "CONSOLIDATED RESULTS : 0.13mb)
PU
03/11CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by TG Imaging from Amazon.co..
PU
03/11CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridges offered by Ink Dog from Amazon.ca
PU
03/11CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by NineLeafToner from Amazon..
PU
03/09CANON : Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisi..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 623 B
EBIT 2020 218 B
Net income 2020 150 B
Finance 2020 185 B
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 2 331 B
Chart CANON INC.
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 880,81  JPY
Last Close Price 2 229,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.3.43%21 661
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-6.89%17 224
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.1.55%4 684
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.18%3 665
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.92%3 430
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-7.90%1 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group