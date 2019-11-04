Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc.    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Tonerworld Aus from Amazon Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:10pm EST

TOKYO, November 5, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Australia based on the alleged infringement of claim 160 of Canon's Australian Patent Number AU2014208277 regarding the cartridge models CE505X and CF226A offered by Tonerworld Aus under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07JJRTKX1, B07JL7QSW1 and B07JKX9L2R. After receipt of the Report Infringement Form, Amazon took down the respective product. This products provide a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the take down and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 01:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC.
08:15pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by E-toner from Amazon Aust..
PU
08:10pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Tonerworld Aus from Amaz..
PU
08:10pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by ExtraPrint from Amazon A..
PU
10/31CANON : EOS R System wins Design for Asia Silver Award
PU
10/31CANON : Notice regarding purchase of ownership interest and acquisition of Quali..
PU
10/30CANON : activities lead to the removal of 2,656 listings from Amazon in Germany,..
PU
10/30CANON : 400 listings removed from Amazon in Canada and the United States of Amer..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc f..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Copystars Dvd Duplicator ..
PU
10/28CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Toners R Us from Amazon.c..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 651 B
EBIT 2019 195 B
Net income 2019 146 B
Finance 2019 167 B
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 3 150 B
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3 032,13  JPY
Last Close Price 2 961,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC.2.10%29 120
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.57%17 961
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION4.18%5 025
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.31.06%4 884
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-17.77%3 641
SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.34%982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group