Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.co.uk

05/22/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

TOKYO, May 23, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon.co.uk based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 25 of the UK portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge models 'CE505A' and 'CE255X' offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07FGXNKRN and B07F87Q2G8. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models CE505A and CE255X and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 01:07:07 UTC
