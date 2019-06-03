Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.it

TOKYO, June 4, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of a Report Infringement Form with Amazon Italy based on the alleged use of claim 1 and 25 of the Italian portion of Canon's European Patent EP 2 087 407 regarding the cartridge model 'CF280A', 'CE255A'offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Number) B07F86829W and B07DY8VH6V. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CF280A,CE255A and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon.

Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.