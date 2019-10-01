Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D via Amazon

TOKYO, October 2, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the German, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 2087407 ('EP '407') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers):
|
Country
|
Cartridge model
|
ASIN
|
Germany
|
CE505X
CF280A
|
B07DNCZG2C
|
B07F86VTKK
|
B07F82P9HS
|
B07F82322B
|
B07F817D36
|
B07F7ZT88H
|
UK
|
CE505A
CF280A
CF280X
|
B07DNCZG2C
|
B07F86VTKK
|
B07F82P9HS
|
B07F82322B
|
B07F817D36
|
B07F7ZT88H
|
B07DNDP27P
|
B07DNDNKN6
|
Italy
|
CE505X
|
B07F86VTKK
|
B07F82P9HS
|
B07F82322B
|
B07F817D36
|
B07F7ZT88H
|
Spain
|
CE505A/CF280A
CE505X/CF280X
|
B07FGXNKRN
|
B07DNF2HCX
Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CE505A, CE505X, CF280A and CF280X and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.
Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.
