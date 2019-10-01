Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D via Amazon

TOKYO, October 2, 2019-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the German, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 2087407 ('EP '407') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers):

Country Cartridge model ASIN Germany CE505X

CF280A B07DNCZG2C B07F86VTKK B07F82P9HS B07F82322B B07F817D36 B07F7ZT88H UK CE505A

CF280A

CF280X B07DNCZG2C B07F86VTKK B07F82P9HS B07F82322B B07F817D36 B07F7ZT88H B07DNDP27P B07DNDNKN6 Italy CE505X B07F86VTKK B07F82P9HS B07F82322B B07F817D36 B07F7ZT88H Spain CE505A/CF280A

CE505X/CF280X B07FGXNKRN B07DNF2HCX

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge model CE505A, CE505X, CF280A and CF280X and provide inter alia a non-OEM coupling member, a non-OEM drum as well as a non-OEM housing.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.