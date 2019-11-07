Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by xianshi yanliangqu canqiubaihuodianshanghang via Amazon

TOKYO, November 8, 2019-Canon today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Germany, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by xianshi yanliangqu canqiubaihuodianshanghang under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge model ASIN Germany CE410A

CE411A

CE412A

CE413A

CF380A

CF381A

CF382A

CF383A B07QZR38NY B07R1X1F3P B07R1X7LT4 B07QWKQRHK B07R18YLGV B07QZ55TYS B07R3SRQ3X B07R18XSHF B07R3GFGVR UK CE410A

CE411A

CE412A

CE413A

CF380A

CF381A

CF382A

CF383A B07QZR38NY B07R1X1F3P B07R1X7LT4 B07QWKQRHK B07R2LQF15 B07R18YLGV B07QZ55TYS B07R3SRQ3X B07R18XSHF B07R3GFGVR Italy CC530A

CC531A

CC532A

CC533A

CE410A

CE411A

CE412A

CE413A

CF380A

CF381A

CF382A

CF383A B07QYVTF69 B07QWNKY38 B07QXP4K35 B07QWS57P6 B07QWNNHRG B07QYQFZ44 B07R32GJ7S B07QZR38NY B07R22Q6ZB B07R1X1F3P B07QZVMW1R B07R1X7LT4 B07QYRGPHL B07QWKQRHK B07R21HB5B B07R2LQF15 B07R18YLGV B07QZ55TYS B07R3SRQ3X B07R18XSHF B07R3GFGVR Spain CE410A

CE411A

CE412A

CE413A

CF380A

CF381A

CF382A

CF383A B07QZR38NY B07R1X1F3P B07R1X7LT4 B07QWKQRHK B07R2LQF15 B07R18YLGV B07QZ55TYS B07R3SRQ3X B07R18XSHF B07R3GFGVR

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.