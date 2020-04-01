Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by yangquanshi chengquliupingshangdian via Amazon

Log in
04/01/2020 | 09:16pm EDT

TOKYO, April 2, 2020-Canon Inc. today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the German, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by yangquanshi chengquliupingshangdian Limited under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge models ASIN
Germany CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A B07V3SRKLS
Italy CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A B07V3SRKLS
Spain CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A B07V3SRKLS

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 01:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
