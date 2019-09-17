Canon : to open booth at Rugby World Cup 2019™ Fanzone Come turn your memories into keepsakes!

Log in
09/17/2019 | 02:23am EDT

September 17, 2019

Canon Inc.

At long last, Rugby World Cup 2019 will kick off on 20 September!
Canon is an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019. Each of the 12 tournament host cities will host their own fanzones*. Among them, Canon will operate booths at Tokyo Sports Square (Tokyo Metropolitan), Chofu Station Square (Tokyo Metropolitan), Rinko Park (Kanagawa Prefecture) and Oita Ikoi no Michi Square (Oita Prefecture).

Canon booth at a fanzone
(CG rendering)

Each match venue will also feature a Canon Rugby Wall Gallery depicting the teams participating in the match. What's more, a variety of cheering goods will be available on the Canon website.

  • *Event areas established by local municipalities of each host city that will include such entertainment as public viewing and sponsor space.

Capture memories on video and in photos!

★Chofu Station Square, Rinko Park and Oita Ikoi no Michi Square

At the Canon Exciting Studio, you can create a short video where you're a rugby star dodging tackles or scoring tries, or pose with official tournament mascot Ren-G. Then, scan the QR code and download the video to your smartphone. Canon will also print you a photo from the video footage. Both are only available here, so don't miss your chance!

Video sample

Video sample

★Tokyo Sports Square

While you're enjoying the tournament atmosphere, stop by our two photo spots and take a picture for social media. You can also have your photo printed and placed in a free, limited-edition Canon photo frame. Whether you come for the rugby or a nice photo op, we hope to see you here!

A photo from the Canon booth

The limited-edition Canon photo frame

Take a photo at the Canon Rugby Wall Gallery

Leading up to the tournament, Canon has installed these displays in host cities and other locations throughout Japan. During the tournament period, Canon will also install displays at each of the 12 match venues. At quarter-final, semi-final and the final match venues, the displays will also be updated to feature the teams who've advanced.

One of the wall galleries on display

Nail stickers and other promotional content on the Canon website!

★(Free) Nail Sticker Creator for Canon app*

Canon has released nail sticker designs for all twenty teams competing in Rugby World Cup 2019. With three different designs for each of the twenty competing teams, you can arrive at the stadium in style, or show your support while cheering from home or at one of the team practice camps.
https://www.canon-europe.com/printers/inkjet/pixma/photo-paper/printable_nail_stickers_nl-101/
(Rugby World Cup 2019 designs available until the end of December 2019)

  • *Requires compatible printer, Canon Printable Nail Stickers paper (sold separately) and download of the free Nail Sticker Creator for Canon application. Compatible printers: PIXMA TS8300, PIXMA TS8200, PIXMA TS9500 and PIXMA TS700 series printers.

★Free print resource site Canon Creative Park

Print a variety of cheering goods including fans, megaphones and banners. You can also print paper craft designs for official tournament mascot Ren-G. Visit the link below and start printing!
https://creativepark.canon/en/special/rwc2019/

Megaphone RWC 2019 Ren-G

Flat fan RWC 2019 Ren-G

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:21:00 UTC
