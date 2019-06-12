Canon : to operate camera service booths during Rugby World Cup 2019™, supporting pro photographers aiming to capture decisive moments at all 48 tournament matches

Canon is an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019.
Through the years, Canon has provided behind-the-scenes support, including camera and lens maintenance and equipment loans, for on-location press and media professionals at sporting events all over the world.
Photographers ready
to capture the decisive moment
A Canon camera service booth
provides support during a recent
sporting event
Throughout Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from 20 September to 2 November, Canon will be operating camera service booths to support pro photographers seeking to capture decisive moments and powerful scenes. Canon booths will be available to provide support at each of the twelve match venues hosting a combined 48 matches during the event.
-
TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Canon Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 04:08:02 UTC