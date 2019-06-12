Canon : to operate camera service booths during Rugby World Cup 2019™, supporting pro photographers aiming to capture decisive moments at all 48 tournament matches

Canon is an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Through the years, Canon has provided behind-the-scenes support, including camera and lens maintenance and equipment loans, for on-location press and media professionals at sporting events all over the world.

Photographers ready

to capture the decisive moment A Canon camera service booth

provides support during a recent

sporting event

Throughout Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from 20 September to 2 November, Canon will be operating camera service booths to support pro photographers seeking to capture decisive moments and powerful scenes. Canon booths will be available to provide support at each of the twelve match venues hosting a combined 48 matches during the event.