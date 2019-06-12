Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Canon Inc    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC

(7751)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canon : to operate camera service booths during Rugby World Cup 2019™, supporting pro photographers aiming to capture decisive moments at all 48 tournament matches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:09am EDT

Canon is an official sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Through the years, Canon has provided behind-the-scenes support, including camera and lens maintenance and equipment loans, for on-location press and media professionals at sporting events all over the world.

Photographers ready
to capture the decisive moment

A Canon camera service booth
provides support during a recent
sporting event

Throughout Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from 20 September to 2 November, Canon will be operating camera service booths to support pro photographers seeking to capture decisive moments and powerful scenes. Canon booths will be available to provide support at each of the twelve match venues hosting a combined 48 matches during the event.

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 04:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANON INC
12:09aCANON : to operate camera service booths during Rugby World Cup 2019™, sup..
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Office Valley from Amazon..
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by InkClub from Amazon.com
PU
06/09CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SuperInkToner from Amazon..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Laser Tek Services, Inc. ..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by LPC Società a Responsabi..
PU
06/05CANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by True Color Toner from Ama..
PU
06/05CANON : announces conclusion of dispute with 5-Sterne Handel UG (limited liabili..
PU
06/05CANON : releases nail sticker designs for all 20 teams competing in Rugby World ..
PU
06/04EXCLUSIVE : U.S. SEC probes Siemens, GE, Philips in alleged China medical equipm..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 818 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 205 B
Finance 2019 229 B
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 4 144 B
Chart CANON INC
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 286  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masaya Maeda President, COO & Representative Director
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Director, VP & General Manager-Accounting
Shigeyuki Matsumoto Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANON INC8.41%37 645
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP27.80%24 550
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION10.81%5 875
KONICA MINOLTA INC5.89%4 405
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD25.26%4 394
DATALOGIC SPA-7.99%1 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About