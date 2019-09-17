Log in
Canon : to operate production-level implementation of the Free Viewpoint Video System and provide highlight footage of Rugby World Cup 2019™

09/17/2019 | 12:47am EDT

September 17, 2019

Canon Inc.

TOKYO, September 17, 2019-Canon Inc. announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September 20 to November 2, the company will provide highlight footage created by the Free Viewpoint Video System to the International Games Broadcast Services (IGBS). These video highlights feature viewpoints and angles not possible with conventional cameras, effectively conveying the thrill of such sports as rugby and delivering an experience that feels like being right on the field.

The Free Viewpoint Video System delivers an experience that feels like being right on the field

Canon will create Free Viewpoint Video content during all seven of the tournament matches to be held at the International Stadium Yokohama. Captured video footage will be curated into highlight reels that display the excitement and superb skill of each play from the ideal viewpoint and angle. Generated video will be provided to IGBS, who will then distribute the content to rights holders for broadcast, streaming, news, sports commentary programs and other forms of content viewing. In addition, content will be made available on the Canon homepage approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of each match.

Canon has continued to refine such aspects of the Free Viewpoint Video System as camera positioning, method of image capture, image-processing algorithms and hardware to achieve higher image quality and faster content generation workflows. The system is now capable of delivering high-quality, newsworthy content to broadcasters and content distributors. With the system, Canon is able to generate Free Viewpoint Video content and freely control its time and positioning. This technological evolution has been recognized by IGBS, thus laying the foundation for full-scale professional use by broadcasters.

With this tournament, Canon marks its entry into the volumetric video1 market, in which the company will begin business via the creation and delivery of sports video content to broadcast television and Over the Top2 media services. Going forward, Canon aims to apply this technology and provide video for live broadcast and video replay, alongside a wide range of event and entertainment genres beyond sports.

  • 1Technology which entails the creation of a 3D space from captured images. The process does not involve the stitching of image data from multiple cameras; instead, an entire 3D space is rendered as data, thus enabling the generation of video from any position or angle within such space.
  • 2Refers to audio and/or visual content distributed via the internet or a business that provides such services.

Rugby World Cup 2019 matches to feature Free Viewpoint Video content

Date & Time Venue Match
Sep. 21 18:45~ International
Stadium
Yokohama 		New Zealand v South Africa
Sep. 22 16:45~ Ireland v Scotland
Oct. 12 17:15~ England v France
Oct. 13 19:45~ Japan v Scotland
Oct. 26 17:00~ Semi-final
Oct. 27 18:00~ Semi-final
Nov. 2 18:00~ Final

The Free Viewpoint Video System

The system comprises multiple high-resolution cameras set up around a stadium, which are connected to a network and controlled via software to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints. Afterward, image processing technology renders the videos as high-resolution 3D spatial data within which users can freely move a virtual camera around the 3D space, resulting in video that can be viewed from various different angles and viewpoints.

  • TM © Rugby World Cup Limited 2015. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:46:02 UTC
