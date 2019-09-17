Canon : to operate production-level implementation of the Free Viewpoint Video System and provide highlight footage of Rugby World Cup 2019™

TOKYO, September 17, 2019-Canon Inc. announced today that during seven matches of Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held from September 20 to November 2, the company will provide highlight footage created by the Free Viewpoint Video System to the International Games Broadcast Services (IGBS). These video highlights feature viewpoints and angles not possible with conventional cameras, effectively conveying the thrill of such sports as rugby and delivering an experience that feels like being right on the field.

Canon will create Free Viewpoint Video content during all seven of the tournament matches to be held at the International Stadium Yokohama. Captured video footage will be curated into highlight reels that display the excitement and superb skill of each play from the ideal viewpoint and angle. Generated video will be provided to IGBS, who will then distribute the content to rights holders for broadcast, streaming, news, sports commentary programs and other forms of content viewing. In addition, content will be made available on the Canon homepage approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of each match.

Canon has continued to refine such aspects of the Free Viewpoint Video System as camera positioning, method of image capture, image-processing algorithms and hardware to achieve higher image quality and faster content generation workflows. The system is now capable of delivering high-quality, newsworthy content to broadcasters and content distributors. With the system, Canon is able to generate Free Viewpoint Video content and freely control its time and positioning. This technological evolution has been recognized by IGBS, thus laying the foundation for full-scale professional use by broadcasters.

With this tournament, Canon marks its entry into the volumetric video1 market, in which the company will begin business via the creation and delivery of sports video content to broadcast television and Over the Top2 media services. Going forward, Canon aims to apply this technology and provide video for live broadcast and video replay, alongside a wide range of event and entertainment genres beyond sports.

1 Technology which entails the creation of a 3D space from captured images. The process does not involve the stitching of image data from multiple cameras; instead, an entire 3D space is rendered as data, thus enabling the generation of video from any position or angle within such space.

2 Refers to audio and/or visual content distributed via the internet or a business that provides such services.

Date & Time Venue Match Sep. 21 18:45~ International

Stadium

Yokohama New Zealand v South Africa Sep. 22 16:45~ Ireland v Scotland Oct. 12 17:15~ England v France Oct. 13 19:45~ Japan v Scotland Oct. 26 17:00~ Semi-final Oct. 27 18:00~ Semi-final Nov. 2 18:00~ Final

The Free Viewpoint Video System

The system comprises multiple high-resolution cameras set up around a stadium, which are connected to a network and controlled via software to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints. Afterward, image processing technology renders the videos as high-resolution 3D spatial data within which users can freely move a virtual camera around the 3D space, resulting in video that can be viewed from various different angles and viewpoints.