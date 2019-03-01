Log in
Canopy Growth : MEDIA ADVISORY – NHL Alumni Association, NEEKA Healthcare Canada and Canopy Growth Team Up for a new Research Initiative

0
03/01/2019 | 06:14pm EST

In the News/ Press Releases

Mar 01, 2019ByCommunications

March 1, 2019

TORONTO & SMITHS FALLS, ON - We would like to invite you to join us as NEEKA Healthcare Canada and Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) unveil a transformative clinical research initiative in partnership with the NHL Alumni Association, a passionate advocate for improving the health and quality of life for all former NHL players.

There will be a press conference featuring Glenn Healy, Executive Director with the NHLAA and former NHL player, Dr. Amin Kassam from NEEKA Healthcare Canada, and from Canopy Growth, Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer and Hilary Black, Chief Advocacy Officer. Additional former NHL players will also be in attendance.

Toronto, Ontario

Date: March 2, 2019

Time: Event begins at 2:45 p.m. EST. We recommend media arrive before 2:45 p.m. for set up.

Location: Artscape Sandbox, 301 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, ON

RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP with D'Arcy Mcdonell,
darcy.mcdonell@canopygrowth.com

Contact:
Caitlin O'Hara
Media Relations
Caitlin.Ohara@canopygrowth.com
613-291-3239

Investor Relations
Tyler Burns
Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com
855-558-9333 ext. 122

Director:
Bruce Linton
tmx@canopygrowth.com

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. Canopy Growth offers medically approved vaporizers through the Company's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. The Company has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations ('Canopy Health'), has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Canopy Growth works with the Beckley Foundation and has launched Beckley Canopy Therapeutics to research and develop clinically validated cannabis-based medicines, with a strong focus on intellectual property protection. Canopy Growth acquired assets of leading hemp research company, ebbu, Inc. ('ebbu'). Intellectual Property ('IP') and R&D advancements achieved by ebbu's team apply directly to Canopy Growth's hemp and THC-rich cannabis genetic breeding program and its cannabis-infused beverage capabilities. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the sector.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House seeds, Battelle, the world's largest nonprofit research and development organization, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates ten licensed cannabis production sites with over 4.3 million square feet of production capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP certified production space. The Company operates Tweed retail stores in Newfoundland and Manitoba and has entered into supply agreements with every Canadian province and territory. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'estimates', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include 'transformative clinical research initiative'. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including research results, and such risks contained in the Company's annual information form dated June 27, 2018 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 23:13:02 UTC
