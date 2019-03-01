Canopy Growth : MEDIA ADVISORY – NHL Alumni Association, NEEKA Healthcare Canada and Canopy Growth Team Up for a new Research Initiative

In the News/ Press Releases

March 1, 2019

TORONTO & SMITHS FALLS, ON - We would like to invite you to join us as NEEKA Healthcare Canada and Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) unveil a transformative clinical research initiative in partnership with the NHL Alumni Association, a passionate advocate for improving the health and quality of life for all former NHL players.

There will be a press conference featuring Glenn Healy, Executive Director with the NHLAA and former NHL player, Dr. Amin Kassam from NEEKA Healthcare Canada, and from Canopy Growth, Dr. Mark Ware, Chief Medical Officer and Hilary Black, Chief Advocacy Officer. Additional former NHL players will also be in attendance.

Toronto, Ontario

Date: March 2, 2019

Time: Event begins at 2:45 p.m. EST. We recommend media arrive before 2:45 p.m. for set up.

Location: Artscape Sandbox, 301 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, ON

RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP with D'Arcy Mcdonell,

darcy.mcdonell@canopygrowth.com

Contact:

Caitlin O'Hara

Media Relations

Caitlin.Ohara@canopygrowth.com

613-291-3239

Investor Relations

Tyler Burns

Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com

855-558-9333 ext. 122

Director:

Bruce Linton

tmx@canopygrowth.com

