CANOPY GROWTH RECEIVES NEW YORK STATE HEMP LICENCE AND WILL ESTABLISH U.S.-BASED COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

New York State Facility to Anchor New Hemp Industrial Park

January 14, 2019

SMITHS FALLS, ON - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) has been granted a licence by New York State to process and produce hemp. Thanks to the work of key state and federal government officials from the State of New York, Canopy Growth is proud to outline its commitment to invest in New York in order to establish a Hemp Industrial Park. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's leadership at the state level led to the creation of the Hemp Research Pilot Program, a standout in the nation. U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer was instrumental in the passage of the Farm Bill, a transformative piece of legislation that gave Canopy Growth the federal guidance it needed to make a significant investment in New York.

Canopy Growth will establish within the Hemp Industrial Park large-scale production capabilities focused on hemp extraction and product manufacturing within the United States.

"Canopy Growth was founded to drive innovation within the cannabis and hemp industries. In New York we see an opportunity to create products that improve people's lives," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and Co-CEO, Canopy Growth. "In the process, we will create jobs in an exciting, highly profitable new industry. I applaud the political leadership at the federal and state level that has allowed today's announcement to become reality."

Depending on Board approval of a specific site, Canopy Growth intends to invest between $100 million USD and $150 million USD in its New York operations, capable of producing tons of hemp extract on an annual basis. The project is another example of the strategic advantage Canopy Growth has earned with the recently-closed $4 billion USD strategic investment made by Constellation Brands, a New York-based beverage alcohol leader and Fortune 500 company.

"Canopy Growth's $100-$150 million USD investment in the Southern Tier is a true win-win - for

Canopy Growth, who will be positioned at the forefront of Upstate New York's industrial hemp revolution, and for the Southern Tier's economy and farmers, which will receive a major shot in the arm in new good-paying jobs. I fought so hard to strip the burdensome federal regulations from industrial hemp in our Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2018, which was recently included in the Farm Bill, because I knew how much it could mean to the Southern Tier, and this investment proves it. I'm so pleased that Canopy Growth is joining my efforts to make the Southern Tier the Silicon Valley of industrial hemp production and research and will keep pushing to see industrial hemp become a true cash crop in the region," said Senator Schumer.

Based on its expertise in hemp-derived cannabinoid extraction and processing, Canopy Growth has been granted a licence by New York State to process hemp for various applications. Canopy Growth is a large-scale extractor with specific experience producing standardized medical products. Its production processes have achieved GMP certification, the global standard for pharmaceutical production, at its Canadian headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ontario.

The Company is in the process of evaluating a number of sites in the Southern Tier of New York, which will become one of its first extraction and processing facilities outside Canada. The Company intends to announce the specific location within 100 days. Canopy Growth will be the anchor business in the broader Hemp Industrial Park where third parties can join an innovative hemp ecosystem focused on every potential application of the hemp crop, from fiber, to seed, to cannabinoids. Canopy Growth's operations alone will contribute to significant employment in the region, with the objective of anchoring a broader hemp ecosystem, maximizing long term economic benefits for the region and its communities.

Canopy Growth will source hemp exclusively from American farmers for its American operations once up and running. The Company believes that the Farm Bill has the power to create a thriving new industry with American farmers as the backbone. Canopy Growth can add value by focusing on its areas of expertise, including extracting, processing and formulating cannabinoid-based consumer products and medicines.

With the recent passage of the Farm Bill and support of the State of New York, management is confident in a path to market hemp-based cannabinoid products in America.

Last week Canopy Growth publicly outlined its hemp advantage.The Company has an unmatched combination of hemp-specific IP, cash reserves, and technical expertise required to succeed in this industry.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

