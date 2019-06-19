Canopy Growth : Rivers to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Rivers Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 before markets open on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.canopyrivers.com.

Certain preliminary financial information pertaining to the Company may also be found in the financial results released by Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC), which are currently scheduled to be released on June 20, 2019. All financial information with respect to the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 pertaining to the Company in the financial results of Canopy Growth Corporation are preliminary and are subject to change and adjustment as the Company prepares its audited consolidated financial statements for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the preliminary financial information. The preliminary financial results constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-looking Statements".

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

The Company is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. The Company works collaboratively with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The Company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth Corporation and collaborate among themselves, which the Company believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem.

